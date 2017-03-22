North Korea has failed in its missile test-firing: Seoul

Seoul: According to the statement made by the South Korea’s Defence Ministry, North Korea has failed in its test-firing of a missile that was expected to have exploded in the air.









An official of the South Korean Defence Ministry official stated that North Korea fired one missile near the Wonsan airfield on its eastern coast and it was expected that it got failed.









Few of the media reports showed that the missile exploded in the air right following its blast off from the ground.

This test-firing was an evident show of force toward the ongoing US-South Korea military exercises, codenamed Key Resolve and Foal Eagle.

