Not bringing Muslim candidate in UP polls ‘huge mistake’: Uma Bharti

New Delhi: Union Minister Uma Bharti stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by not bringing any Muslim candidate in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, can turn out to be a huge mistake.









While briefing media persons, she went on to say: “I am really feeling sorry that we could not field a Muslim. I spoke with (BJP President) Amit Shah and (state party President) Keshav Prasad Maurya about how we could have brought a Muslim to the assembly.”









Referring to the statement given by the Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajnath Singh, Uma Bharti further went on to say: “Rajnathji has said the right thing, we could have given ticket (to Muslims).”









Uma Bharti’s comments met with opposition from her colleague, with Rajya Sabha member Vinay Katiyar questioning the logic behind fielding Muslims. after Katiyar asked: “When Muslims do not vote for us, then why should we give ticket to them.”