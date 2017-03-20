We do not expect any good work from Adityanath: K.C. Tyagi

Uttar Pradesh: The Janata Dal-United leader K.C Tyagi today criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision to make Yogi Adityanath as the new Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and stated that he was not surprised with the decision of BJP rather surprise would be if Adiyanath would not have become the CM and also said that he no expectation of good work from Yogi in UP.









While talking to the media, Tyagi went on to say: “It is very natural. No surprises here. Surprise would be his (Adityanath) not becoming the Chief Minister. We do not expect any good work coming from him.”









The Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) also said that the decision will not bring any good to the public of the state and this calculated move will not make development in the state.









Talking to the media, CPI-M stated: “This choice by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), executed by its political arm the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is a deliberate move which bodes ill for the state.”









CPI-M also accused Adityanath of being cast biased and also said that he has a record of many criminal cases pending against him and is one of the major reasons of communal violence as they even blamed him for inciting people for violence.









Communist Party of India said: “Adityanath is a known Hindutva fanatic who has a record of inciting communal violence, having a number of criminal cases pending against him. He also espouses extremely casteist views.”