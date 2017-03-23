I am not a fashion conscious person: Athiya Shetty

New Delhi: Known for her style statements, actress Athiya Shetty today stated that she is not a fashion conscious person and further stated that that fashion is an extension of an individual’s personality.









Talking to media she stated: “I think fashion is an extension of your personality. While I like to have fun with clothes, I would not call myself a fashion conscious person”.









Actress also said that she chooses her “outfits as per my mood”.

“If I am feeling girly, I’ll just wear a dress. If I want to be super comfortable, I’ll just put on a T-shirt and jeans,” she added.