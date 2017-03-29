Not in race to become President: Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today putting an end to all the rumours stated that he is not in the race for the President of India’s post and further mentioned that he will not be accepting this job even if he is nominated.

“I am not interested in that post. Such news is only for entertainment. That is never going to happen,” Bhagwat said in Marathi while interacting with media persons here.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s ally Shiv Sena earlier in the week urged the Narendra Modi government to consider Bhagwat for the post of the President, contending that it would pave the way for India to become a Hindu Rashtra.

But Bhagwat on Wednesday insisted his only priority was the Rashtriya Swayamsevek Sangh (RSS).

“We close all doors before coming here. When we work in the Sangh, we don’t go there (to such high posts). There are many Swayamsevaks up there and they know it well,” he said — obliquely hinting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a former Swayamsevak who should know about the RSS culture.