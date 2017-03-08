Breaking News
Photo of Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik.
Odisha CM launches helpline for women on International Women’s Day

New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today on the occasion of International Women’s Day launched a helpline for women in distress.




The troll-free helpline number ‘181’ will be available 24×7 in all districts of the state. The helpline will be extending support and response to women affected by violence, the helpline will also be providing information about women-related government schemes and programmes.




While talking at an event, Patnaik urged all the people to take an oath to work collectively for ensuring women’s right and gender equality in every walk of life.




He said the state government is taking several steps for the socio-economic empowerment of women in the state. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also privileged women achievers in the field of academics and sports.

