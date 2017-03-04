My official app is here: Amy Jackson

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Amy Jackson made it to the Bollywood industry in a very short span of time and is presently busy in the shooting of her forthcoming movie ‘2.0’ opposite Rajnikanth. The actress has now finally launched her own app and shared the news on her Twitter handle today.









Amy officially announced the news on her Twitter handle describing that she will be going live on the app from the sets of ‘2.0’.









She tweeted, “My official app is here. Come and be a part of my world with me. Going live from the set of ‘2.0’ on my app tonight.”









Talking about the movie, ‘2.0’ which is a science fiction movie directed and written by S.Shankar. It also stars Akshay Kumar and superstar Rajnikanth in main roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 18, 2017.