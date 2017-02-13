Old is always considered as gold: Bappi Lahiri on ‘Tamma Tamma’ remake

Mumbai: Bollywood music composer Bappi Lahiri, who is the composer of the original 1990’s hit song ‘Tamma Tamma’-a remake of the song has been used in the forthcoming movie ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ said that the original track will always be special and the old is always considered as gold.









Actress Alia Bhatt took to share a video message on her Twitter handle today to which Bappi went on to say that: “Tamma Tamma’ is back again. Old is always gold.”









The movie will star Vraun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the directorial venture of Shashank Khaitan ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ is the second installment of ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’. The movie is produced by Karan Johar and is scheduled to hit the cinemas on March 10, 2017.