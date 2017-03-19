One arrested, bomb fright at White House

Washington: According to the information given by the security officials, the secret service arrested a man who drove up to the checkpoint at the White House and declared to have bomb in his vehicle.









Although there was no confirmation whether there was any bomb in the vehicle or not, but the security at the White House immediately increased the security.









The officials stated that the incident took place at 11.05 p.m. and the vehicle is being checked properly by the security officials.









As per the reports, several streets in the name of ‘on-going criminal investigation’ around the White House remained closed today.









On the other hand, another person was detained after jumping over a bicycle stand in front of the White House.

A law enforcement official went on to say: “The man, who never made it to the White House fence, was carrying a document he wanted to deliver and did not have a weapon.”