One should live with love: Rishi Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who is known for being bold enough to freely share his point of view, recently the actor criticized US President Donald Trump’s plan to have border wall with Mexico and stated that there should only be love between neighbors and one should live with love.









Rishi took to share his point of view on his Twitter account and wrote, “This is the only way — make bridges with our neighbours. Not walls. USA wants go do that with Mexico. An absolute No No. We must live with love.”









Talking about the misinterpretation that people have regarding his name and he also wondered about why some people of Pakistan pronounce and spell his name wrongly.









He took to correct all the people about his name on Twitter and tweeted: “Pata naheen wahan ke log mujhe ‘Rashi’ kyon bulate hain. Mera naam ‘RISHI’ hai. Aksar ye galati hoti hai. ( I don’t know why people from Pakistan call me Rashi. My name is Rishi. They get it wrong most of the time).”