One militant shot dead by BSF troopers in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: According to the information given by an official, one militant was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) troopers near Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district today.









While explaining the incident to the media, the BSF official went on to say that: “An infiltration attempt was foiled by BSF troopers in Keri sector on Monday night during which a militant was killed.”









Further explaining the incident, the official stated that a group of two-three militants was suspected along the LoC fence after having been doubtful about the seriousness of the situation the BSF militants fired.









After that the opponent militants also fired back on the BSF troops and the firing continued for about half an hour. However, the body of the deceased martyr and one AK-47 rifle were found during a search near the border line.