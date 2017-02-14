Online jobs recruitment activities booms in January

New Delhi: As compared to the corresponding period a year ago the online job recruitment activities for January were up by 11 per cent, led by banking and insurance sectors.









According to Monster Employment Index, “In the month of January, banking, financial services, insurance led the chart with a 54 per cent growth as against 40 per cent in December 2016. The sector is undergoing a massive change fueled by an increased focus on better customer services and the movement towards providing digital services owing to demonetisation.”

Monster India said here on Tuesday in a statement, Motivated by the digitisation, education ranked second at 39 per cent increase despite moderation in the pace of growth.









The data based on city-wise index shows that Coimbatore moved up the growth ladder in January to 20 per cent from a 14 per cent year-on-year growth in December 2016. This was closely followed by Ahmedabad (up 17 per cent) and Kolkata (up 15 per cent) in January.

Metros exhibited a relatively stable annual growth trend with Delhi-NCR (up 14 per cent); Mumbai (up 10 per cent); and Chennai (up 3 per cent) between December 2016 and January 2017.









Managing Director of Monster.com, APAC and Middle-East commenting on the trends, Sanjay Modi said, “The hiring sentiment is undergoing a lot of change. Demonetisation has disrupted the job market impacting sectors such as real estate, retail, e-commerce, etc. However, this focus on digitisation is expected to boost job creation in the economy.”