Owaisi brother Akbaruddin slams communal forces for spoiling Islam image

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi brother Akbaruddin Owaisi who is the leader and MLA from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party today said that almighty Allah lives in all Muslims and the practice of Islamic preaching does not allows its followers to harm any buddy.









Akbaruddin while addressing a public gathering said that Islam does not teach to spread communalism against any religion or community.

He also slammed all those parties and communal forces for spreading hatred against the humanity and said that those who are trying to spread image of Islam as a banner of terrorism should stop doing this as teaching of Islam does not allow any such practice.









He further said that Islam religion does not allow its follower to practice any kind of communal spreading. He also slammed all other non-Muslim religions for practicing such things and for spoiling image of Islam.