‘Padmavati’ sets attacked and set on fire in Kolhapur

Set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Padmavati’s directorial Padmavati was attacked yesterday for the second time within two months. Set was set on fire and vandalised in Kolhapur. Few months back in January, Bhansali was attacked at the sets of Padmavati in Jaipur.

As per the reports, the sets were attacked yesterday and set on fire at the time when there were several animals inside.









There were around 40 to 50 people who reached the sets of the film and attacked with stone and lathis. Cars and cans parked around the sets were also destroyed.









Few Rajput outfits had spread rumours that the film has dream sequence where Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji will been seen in sharing romantic connection. Although the Bhansali and his production house has dismissed the rumours and said there are no such scenes.

According to sources, the film’s shooting has been stopped till further notice. The film has leading actors star cast including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor and the movie is all set to hit the theatres in November.

