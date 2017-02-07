Pakistan intruder killed by BSF at Indo-Pak International Border in Pathankot

Pathankot: The Border Security Force (BSF) today shot dead a Pakistani intruder near the Indo-Pak International Border in Punjab’s Bamiyal sector.









According to BSF officials said the BSF observation post detected suspicious movements of an intruder at around 8:15 AM from about 50 metres from the IB fence. This is the same area from where terrorists had infiltrated last year to attack an IAF base.

The BSF officer said the troops challenged the intruder but when did not got any response they fired at him which resulted in killing of intruder on the spot.









The suspected intruder body is believed to be in the age group of 21-year-old man, retrieved by the BSF after sometime.

BSF Inspector General (Punjab Frontier) Mukul Goyal said, “We have handed over the body to local police, it had no belongings, arms or ID card on it and the deceased wore a pathani suit.”









Officials added the BSF also held a flag meeting with their counterparts Pak Rangers but they refused to accept the body saying the man did not belong to their country.

In January last year, terrorists from across the border had infiltrated in the sector and went on to launch an audacious attack on the strategic Indian Air Force (IAF) base.