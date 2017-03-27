Pakistani trespasser shot dead by security forces in Punjab

New Delhi: According to the information given by the police official, in an incident that took place today where a Pakistani trespasser was shot dead by security forces while trying to enter India Punjab through the Gurdaspur sector.









While talking to the media and explaining the incident, Border Security Force spokesperson Shubhendu Bhardwaj went on to say that the troops at the border outpost Paharipur and the shot the trespasser around 6.20 a.m.









He further went on to say: “The intruder was challenged repeatedly, but he did not pay any heed. The area has been cordoned off and a search is on.”