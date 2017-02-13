Pakistani troops target Indian posts along LoC in Rajouri

Jammu: Pakistani army troops today targeted Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district this evening using mortar bombs and small arms.









According to Defence ministry, the troops of Pakistani initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic weapons and also mortar bombs on Indian posts along the LoC in Sunderbani sector at 1805 hours.









Defence spokesman said, Indian troops retaliated strongly and effectively.









The spokesman said, firing was still going on and further details are awaited.