Pakistani woman intruder killed by BSF near border

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) jawan today killed a Pakistani woman intruder who sneaked into Jammu and Kashmir near Indo-Pak international border.









According to BSF official, we have killed the woman near the Chak Phagwari post on the International Border in Akhnoor sector in Jammu region.

The officer said, “The intruder was repeatedly challenged but she ignored all warnings and crossed the border. Troops then fired to foil the intrusion.”









In another incident, one more woman was arrested by the BSF when they tried to infiltrate into Indian territory along the International Border (IB) in different sectors of Jammu division.

The BSF jawan said the BSF men deployed on the IB challenged her to stop but when she did not pay heed to the warning, she was shot dead by the jawans.









The officials of Indian security forces also held meeting with the Pakistan Rangers where they were shown the pictures of the deceased woman and they agreed to accept the body.

The officer said that the body of the deceased woman would be handed over to the Pakistani rangers today.