Pakistanis not allowed to celebrate Valentine Day from now

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court imposed a ban on Valentine’s Day celebration across Pakistan. According to the reports, the order was imposed during the hearing of an appeal arguing that the Valentine Day was not a part of the Islamic culture and tradition and should be banned.









As per the order of the court, Valentine’s Day related days have been strictly prohibited in the public places.

The print as well as the electronic media has also been ordered to not give any news coverage for the promotion of the day.









Earlier than this, Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain requested all the Pakistanis not to celebrate this day.