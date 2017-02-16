Palanisamy to take oath as new CM of Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Edappadi K Palanisamy is going to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu state today evening.









The swearing-in-ceremony event was expected to be held at around 4 PM in Governor House (Raj Bhawan).

The AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala has suggested Palanisamy to be the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.









The Governor of Tamil Nadu, C. Vidyasagar Rao then invited Palanisamy to take oath on Thursday evening who was earlier elected as the leader of the AIADMK legislature party after Sasikala’s leagal trouble.

The Governor’s office said, after taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, he will have to prove his majority in the assembly within 15 days.









The supporters of Palanisamy yesterday night clammed that he had the backing of 124 legislators out of total number of 135 legislators as opposed to acting Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.