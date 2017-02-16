Palanisamy-Vidayasagar Rao meeting to take place today

Chennai: As per the information given by an official at Raj Bhavan, AIADMK’s leader of legislature party and Public Works Minister Edapadi K. Palanisamy will be discussing things with the Governor of Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidayasagar Rao.









Talking to media he stated: “The Governor has given appointment to Edapadi K. Palanisamy at 11.30 a.m. Beyond this there is no information now as to the meeting agenda.”

Earlier, yesterday Palanisamy had met Governor C. Vidayasagar Rao and had put forward to him a list of legislators supporting him and urged the Governor to invite him to form the government.







