Pandya wishes to represent India in whites

Mumbai: India A skipper Hardik Pandya today stated that he wishes to represent Indian team in the long format of the game and said that it will be a great moment for him if he gets chance to play for India in whites.

All-rounder further mentioned that he is looking forward to experiment a few new tricks that might earn him get a place in the Test Matches as well.









Hardik also mentioned that he is fine while waiting for his turn in Test cricket and thinks that when the time would be apt he will be called to the Indian team.









Talking to media Pandya stated: “I will be pretty happy if I make a debut (in the series against Australia). As I said opportunity will come when it is supposed to come. It is all about process and I am doing it right now.”

He further mentioned that his confidence enhances when Kohli and Kumble back him as an all-rounder.