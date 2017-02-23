Pankaja Munde resigns from ministry after civic body poll results

Mumbai: After watching the results of Maharashtra civic body polls, minister in Devendra Fadnavis-led government Pankaja Munde offered to quit over the poor performance in her constituency district.









The state president of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Raosaheb Danve however sought to downplay the issue.

Danve said in a statement, “I had a word with Pankaja Munde. Victory never went into our head and we never go depressed with defeat. We will decide about her resignation.”









He told media persons, “I personally do not find a valid reason behind her decision to put in papers. I feel people’s issues will not be solved by her resignation.”

Danve said, “She is a senior leader and part of our core team. She is upset with Zilla Parishad results and we will try to find amicable solutions to her worries.”









The leader also slammed and dismissed reports of any kind of infighting in the party.

The BJP is set to make decisive gains in civic polls in Maharashtra even as it is locked in a neck-and-neck fight with its bickering ally Shiv Sena in Mumbai, the latest counting trends suggest.