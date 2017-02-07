Panneerselvam meditates at Jayalalithaa memorial

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam in a move that took many by surprise today evening meditated at the memorial of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.









Panneerselvam visited the memorial on Marina beach and sat down in meditative posture, watched by a large number of his supporters and AIADMK activists.









The AIADMK leader, who became the Chief Minister after Jayalalithaa died on December 5, quit on Sunday to make way for V.K. Sasikala to take charge of the government.









While Sasikala claimed that it was Panneerselvam who wanted her to become the party chief and the Chief Minister, he has not spoken on the subject publicly.