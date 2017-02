Panneerselvam resigns from post of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minster O. Panneerselvam resigned from his post today, paving way for party General Secretary V.K Sasikala to take charge of the state.









AIADMK spokesperson C.R. Saraswathi told media persons, “He submitted the resignation to Sasikala.”









Earlier on Sunday, AIADMK legislators elected Sasikala as leader of their legislature party.









Outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao for their support and cooperation.