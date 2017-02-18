Part time politicians make irresponsible statements: BJP on Priyanka Gandhi

BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today took a scathing attack on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and termed her a “part time politician” and further stated that the best option is to ignore her statements.

BJP leader S. Prakash talking to media stated: “The part time politicians and campaigners of Congress do not try to understand the real impact of demonetisation by making irresponsible statements. Demonetisation has only affected those who have amassed black money.”