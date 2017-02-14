Pastry Chef Satish Kumar Sharma joins Hyatt Regency Gurgaon

Gurgaon: The recent addition to the Hyatt Regency Gurgaon Family, Chef Satish Kumar Sharma has joined As Pastry Chef. He is a dynamic gourmet specialist, with an extraordinary contribution and exposure to the international properties. Sharma had been making creative desserts for over two decades-each more spectacular than the other. Nothing short of pure happiness, his sweets speak volumes about the experience that he has amassed over the years.









As the Pastry Chef of the largest convention hotel in Gurgaon,the master baker has been assigned the responsibility to train new recruits of the department, create innovative pastry dishes and oversee dessert preparation. Apart from supervising employees, chef Satish also ensures that sanitation regulations are adhered to in the kitchen.

Prior to joining Hyatt Regency Gurgaon Satish worked as Executive Pastry Chef with Kempinski Grand in Russia. He received his industrial training in Bakery and Confectionery from the Ambassador’s Sky Chef in New Delhi. He has worked in some of the finest restaurants in the country before moving to Grand Hyatt, Dubai.









Satish continued to be a part of Hyatt family when he moved to Grand Hyatt, Doha which is the second biggest conventional hotel in Qatar. As a Chief Baker he was responsible for improvisation of breakfast and the pastry shop. He also underwent various training modules of Hyatt International and has also been certified as departmental trainer by Hyatt for baking and pastry making.

In India, Chef Satish had remarkable achievements with being a part of luxurious Park Hyatt, Chennai as the Pastry Chef and was an integral part of the launch of its popular dining destination-The Flying Elephant. He was also a part of Hilton, Gurgaon as a Pastry Chef.









Commenting on his joining Chef Satish said, “I am very excited to join the Hyatt Regency family in Gurgaon. It gives me a sense of immense pleasure that the hotel resonates my belief in high quality ingredients, attention to detail, flavor and texture. Here, I hope to apply all the contemporary techniques in baking, create experiential, unique flavors and introduce healthier options in the desserts category.”

Along with his dedicated passion for food he is also a photography enthusiast and enjoys a good game of cricket.