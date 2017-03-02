People fed up with the caste driven politics in UP: Arun Jaitley

Varanasi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today stated that the people of Uttar Pradesh are fed up with the caste driven politics. He further stated that people are in full support and favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Jaitley said that people of Uttar Pradesh were in the “mood of rebellion” against the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) and said that Samajwadi Party and Congress do biased politics.









He further mentioned that the Bharatiya Janata Party is way ahead of the other party contestants till the five phase polling till now.









Appreciating the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party he said: “The base of the BJP is expanding because of our policies and also against the policies pursued by the BSP, SP and Congress.”