Breaking News
prev next
Every year there are numerous models come to Mumbai to try their luck in Bollywood. Some get success in their journey and some failed to achieve their dreams. But this model and actress Garima Pandey is one such individual who is new on the block and Garima says during a photo-shoot that she wants to leave her mark in the Bollywood by working in successful films.
Model Garima Pandey planning big dreams in Bollywood

Photo shoot of model turned actress Garima Pandey

3 0

Every year there are numerous models come to Mumbai to try their luck in Bollywood. Some get success in their journey and some failed to achieve their dreams.




But this model and actress Garima Pandey is one such individual who is new on the block and Garima says during a photo-shoot that she wants to leave her mark in the Bollywood by working in successful films.

I found this helpful

I didin't find this helpful

In this article

Join the Conversation

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. | Mahakaal News management Pvt. Ltd