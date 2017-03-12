PM Modi to address India Today Conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address at the forthcoming India Today Conclave in what will be a powerful exchange of ideas and energy with some of the country’s change makers and pathfinders.

The Conclave will also be graced by the President of India, Pranab Mukherjee and former President of the French Republic Nicolas Sarkozy.









There will be a strong presence of top political minds, from BJP President Amit Shah, Union Ministers M. Venkaiah Naidu, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Sayeed and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Conclave will also witness iconic leaders of corporate India such as Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani, Mahindra Group Executive Chairman Anand Mahindra, Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej, Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma and HDFC Ltd Chairman Deepak Parekh. Sprinkling stardust on a special two days will be movie legends Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.









They will join the sharpest minds from across the world to discuss and debate international issues. To be held on March 17 and 18 in Mumbai, the theme is The Great Disruption, and it will feature ground-breaking ideas, innovative experiences and thought-provoking debates.

Describing the event, Conclave Director Ms. Kalli Purie said: “At the India Today Conclave our attempt is always to give you a microcosm of the geo political leadership. And this year delegates will be spoilt for choice. I am specially pleased to welcome Shri. Narendra Modi back to the Conclave. We have had the honour of hosting him twice before when he was CM and now we come full circle by welcoming him as PM to the Conclave”.