Political crisis deepens in TN after Panneerselvam revolts against Sasikala

Chennai: Political situation became more worst after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam brought revolt against the AIADMK General Secretary which has virtually brought the government forming initiative of Sasikala to a standstill.









The DMK working president M K Stalin at the same time held a meeting of top party leaders, including Duraimurugan.

The meeting has sparked speculation whether the DMK would support the latter by offering its support of its 89 legislators with Stalin having cordial ties with Panneerselvam.









The revolt of Panneerselvam has virtually brought the government forming initiative of Sasikala to a standstill, raising questions about the support enjoyed by their respective camps.

Also, questions of a “formal” split in AIADMK and what will be the course of action that will be taken by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao under the present circumstances assumes significance.









Stalin demanded action against those who had “coerced Panneerselvam to quit and take steps to install a regime as stipulated by the Constitution.”

AIADMK leaders, including Vaigaichelvan and Nanjil Sampath targeted Panneerselvam for rebelling against Sasikala though she is yet to react.









While Vaigaichelvan alleged that Panneerselvam had fallen prey to the designs of conspirators, Sampath said it was a conspiracy by DMK.

In the 234-member Assembly, AIADMK has a strength of 134, including Panneerselvam, DMK 89, Congress eight, others two and one seat is vacant caused by the death of Jayalalithaa.