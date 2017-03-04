UP polls: Sixth phase sees 11 percent polling till 9 a.m

Lucknow: Polling for the sixth phase began today and around 11 per cent of voting was seen till 9 am in Uttar Pradesh for the 49 seats in the sixth phase.

According to the information given by the poll official, few booths in Gorakhpur, Mau and Azamgarh saw long queues.









Contestants of Gorakhpur, Ballia, Kushinagar and Maharajganj, Mau, Deoria and Azamgarh will get their fate locked by today evening.









As many as 635 candidates from seven districts are fighting today in the sixth phase of UP polls and among the key names that are in fray include Swamy Prasad Maurya of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Surya Pratap Shahi, BJP, Shyam Bahadur Yadav, Samajwadi Party.