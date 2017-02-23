UP polls: Voting begins for fourth phase

Lucknow: According to the information given by the officials, voting for the 53 assembly constituencies began today for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections at 7 a.m. Approximately one crore male voters and 84 lakh women voters and 1,034 voters from the third gender will cast their vote today to decide the fate of the several candidates of different political parties in Uttar Pradesh.









Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance will be expecting a good response to keep their fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).









The parliamentary constituency of Congress national president Sonia Gandhi, Rae Bareli, will also vote today in the fourth phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and hence this phase is of utmost importance for the Congress.

As many as 61 women candidates are contesting out of the entire 680 candidates in the fourth phase of assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh.