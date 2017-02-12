Poonam Jhawer shows off cleavage for Valentine day photo shoot

Actress Poonam Jhawer who played character of ‘Radhe Maa’ in Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Oh My God’, is trying her very best to be in the limelight nowadays.

The item girl began her B-town career with Mohra, was recently in news because of her brother’s murder too.









The lady was said to have solved the case single-handedly without the help from the cops. After this the expose of self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa brought her to limelight again, as people connected with her through the role she played in the movie.

Now, she is back again to woo the people. Not with her acting skills, but some smoking hot pictures. The 38-year old actress is famous for posting hot & sexy pictures on social media.









Apparently, her act is giving her limelight and wide fan base. Poonam Jhawer is all set to celebrate Valentine day with her recently conducted photo shoot in red hot dress.