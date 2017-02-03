Post-Godhra riots case: All 28 suspects acquitted by court

Ahmedabad: In a big relief to the accused of post-Godhra riots case, 28 people have been acquitted by Gandhinagar court today citing lack of sufficient evidence against them.









The accused were already on bail since from long time and among them was the chairman of the Kalol Nagrik Sahkari Bank, Govind Patel.

The 28 people were supposed to the responsible for the riots, damage to property of minority community at Paliyad village of Gandhinagar district. The incident took place on February 28th 2002 subsequent to the train burning incident that took place at Godhra railway station.









Not only this, these people were also accused of damaging some portion of dargah in Paliyad during the attack by a group of around 250 people of that village.

Additional District Judge in Kalol, B D Patel while pronouncing the judgment on January 31th, noted there was not sufficient evidence against the accused is available.









All the witnesses turned hostile by asserting that they were not able to identify the accused that belong to the group that had attacked.

In the incident at 58 people were lost their life when the Sabarmati Express S-6 coach was attacked on February 27, 2002 at the Godhra railway station.