Powerful storm strikes US, three killed

Washington: According to the information given by the weather officials, minimum of three people lost their lives in a strong storm that hit the US.

There were as many as 24 tornadoes in a storm system that influenced the states of Illinois, Ohio, Arkansas, Kentucky Iowa, Tennessee and Indiana, said the US National Weather Service.









Illinois Emergency Management Agency gave information that a 76-year-old man got killed due to the tree fall in Ottawa, a town 115 miles southwest of Chicago.









Several other people suffered minor injuries and approximately 14 people got hospitalised in Ottawa.