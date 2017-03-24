Prateek Yadav and wife Aparna visits CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh: The Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son Prateek Yadav and his wife Aparna Yadav today visited the newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who defeated Mulayam’s other son Akhilesh in the UP assembly elections.









The duo met with Adityanath at the ‘VVIP Guest House’ in Lucknow, where the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has been staying since he was sworn in on Sunday.









The SP-Congress combine was definitively routed by the BJP in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Aparna was completely defeated by Congress-turned-BJP candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi.