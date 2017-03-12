President greets nation on occasion of Holi

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee today gave his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi festival and said that there should be a “rainbow of unity” in the country.

Pranab Mukherjee stated: “On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens.









He further mentioned that the festival of Holi is celebrated so as to mark the hope and fulfilment in our lives and he wished that this festival of colours bring collectively the diverse shades of India’s culture in a rainbow of unity.









He further went on to say that on the auspicious occasion of Holi let us extend happiness and split joy with the needy and downtrodden.