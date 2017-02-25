Priyanka Chopra to be part of the 89th Academy Awards

Los Angeles: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra who had been the achiever of the internationally acclaimed projects, yesterday gave information that she will be a part of the upcoming 89th Academy Awards.

Actress took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and also posted an image with the legendary British singer Mick Jagger and captioned it: “Change of plans! Oscars here we come. Mick Jagger LA LA Land.”









Attending Oscars will not be the first time for Priyanka as she had been a part of this grand event before as well while she was there as one of the presenters of the show last year.









Priyanka earned all the fame with her impactful performance in lead role of Alex Parrish in TV thriller series “Quantico”.