Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign to commence Feb 13 in Amethi, Rae Bareli

Lucknow: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaign will commence in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi and Rae Bareli towns from February 13.

Daughter of Congress President Sonia Gandhi will campaign for five days in the areas represented by her brother and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and mother.









Senior leader of Congress today also said that Priyanka will just be campaigning for the 10 party candidates and that too in the two parliamentary constituencies and in future she might also decide to campaign for the Congress alliance i.e Samajwadi Party.

At the same time as her name was mentioned in the list of star campaigners for the first phase of elections for 73 seats in western UP, Priyanka took the decision that she will not campaign for the alliance candidates of Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP).









On the other hand Sonia Gandhi’s programme has been decided as she would be making appearance in Rae Bareli on February 20 and before that Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Rae Bareli on February 18.