Priyanka to Modi, UP don’t need adopted son

Rae Bareli: Star campaigner of Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today while speaking at her maiden speech during the ongoing UP Assembly polls, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “adopted son” remark, asking if the state really needed any leader from outside when it has its own sons.









Priyanka said to a cheering crowd in the Lok Sabha constituency of her mother and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, “PM Narendra Modi had earlier too said Varanasi has adopted me and I am like a son for it and will develop it…I felt, does UP need to adopt anyone from outside.”

She told the gathering at the public meeting which was addressed by her following her brother and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi said, “Modiji, does the state need to adopt anyone from outside? Is there no youth here?…You have two such youth in Rahulji and Akhileshji before you who have UP in their hearts and mind.”









Priyanka said, “No outside leader is required. Every single youth of the state can become a leader…. Every single youth here will work for UP and make the state progress by leaps and bounds. This is the wish of Rahulji and Akhileshji.”

She appealed to the voters of Rae Bareli, “Please ensure the alliance’s victory.”