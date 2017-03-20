Breaking News
Photo of the Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.
Priyanka on ‘Quantico’: Blessed to work with great actors

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra said that she is so blessed to work with such great actors like Aunjanue Ellis, Marcia Cross and Blair Underwood in the second installment of the American drama series ‘Quantico’.




Priyanka took to share a picture with her ‘Quantico’ co-actors on her Twitter handle and captioned it as, “So blessed to work with such great actors… Marcia Cross, Blair Underwood and Aunjanue Ellis… Don’t miss ‘Quantico’ tomorrow night.”




On the work front, the Bollywood actress will soon be seen in her forthcoming Hollywood debut ‘Baywatch’ which also features Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson.

