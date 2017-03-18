Professional car racer Ashwin Sundar, wife died in car accident

CHENNAI: Car racer Ashwin Sundar and his wife Nivedhitha lost their lives in a brutal accident that took place today after their BMW car caught fire following an accident on the Santhome High Road in Chennai.









According to the information given by the police, Sundar was driving the car while his wife Nivedhitha who worked as a doctor at a private hospital was sitting beside him when the accident took place.









The main reason behind their death was that they could not open the door of the car after the accident even after their car caught fire and were charred to death.









As per the reports, the car was stuck in between the tree and a wall and this was probably the reason that they could not escape out in time.









According to the information shared by the on-lookers, Chennai city police control room was given information as soon as the incident occurred but by the time they reached the spot along with the Fire and rescue services personnel from Mylapore, both the couple were charred to death.