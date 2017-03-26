I promise I will break hands and legs of anyone who kills cow: BJP MLA Vikram Saini

Uttar Pradesh: Vikram Saini who is a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots case stated yesterday that he will break the hands and legs of all those who disrespect or kills cows.









Saini, who was put behind the bar under the National Security Act for his involvement in the deadly 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, has rioting and criminal terrorization cases filed against him.









While attending a felicitation event for another legislator, Vikram Saini went on to say: “Any person who is unwilling to say ‘Vande Mataram’, or isn’t proud to voice nationalistic slogans, or doesn’t consider the cow to be a mother, or kills cows, I promise I will break their hands and legs.”









According to the information given by the media, although Saini’s comments were met with effusive applause from the audience at the event, but his party colleagues were highly discomfited and tried to stop him from speaking.