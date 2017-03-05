Promises by govt. after my win were for media only: Wrestler Sakshi Malik

New Delhi: Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik yesterday took to the social networking site, Twitter to criticize the promises made by the Haryana government for not fulfilling all the promises they made after her win in the Olympics. She also accused the government of making promises only to show media.









She also questioned the government that she kept her promise but when will they do the same, Sakshi tweeted, “I fulfilled my promise of winning a medal for the country. When will the state government fulfil the promises made by them?”









Addressing to the Haryana chief minister’s office, state sports minister Anil Vij and Union sports minister Vijay Goel, Sakshi tweeted, “Announcements made by Haryana Government after my OLYMPIC MEDAL win were for MEDIA ONLY?”









While talking to the media, Sakshi’s mother expressed her disappointment from the government and went on to say: “They have done nothing on my promotion in the anganwadi department. Neither has Sakshi been given a government job or the promised plot.”