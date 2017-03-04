Promoting ‘Viceroy’s House’ in London was good experience: Huma

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi expressed her excitement and stated that promoting her forthcoming movie ‘Viceroy’s House’ which is the directorial venture of Gurinder Chadha, in London was a great experience.









Huma went on to say: “I was excited because my film ‘Viceroy’s House’ released in Britain and I was the first Indian who was invited in London Facebook headquarter. I got a warm welcome and they were very sweet to me. I had a lot of fun there. We did a Facebook live chat.”









While talking to the media at an event in Mumbai, the actress further went on to say: “Promoting the film in London was a good experience.”