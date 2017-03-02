Protest march conducted by ABVP in Delhi University

New Delhi: Student wing of RSS, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) today held a “protest march” in Delhi University (DU) campus seeking action against the anti-national activities that are been done in the recent past.

According to the ABVP students the protest march near the university’s North Campus’ Art Faculty was carried out to save the Delhi University from “anti-national activities”.









All students who took part in the protest march sought strict action against all those individuals who back “anarchism and anti-India propaganda”.









Earlier, there was conflict between the members of the ABVP and the All India Students Association (AISA) on February 22 at the Ramjas College that made the atmosphere of university campus unsuited for regular studies.