Psycho lover detained for acid attack

New Delhi: According to the information given by the police today, a 23-year-old lover has been put behind the bars for throwing acid at a girl. Explaining the incident, the police stated that the victim aged 20 was standing outside her house in Sangam Vihar in south Delhi.









The accused, who is identified as Ravi is also a resident of Sangam Vihar while the victim was immediately taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and sustained few burn injuries following the attack.









While talking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Banniya went on to say: “Ravi later surrendered at the Sangam Vihar police station. Ravi confessed that he threw diluted acid on the girl. He told police that he was suspecting her of talking with some other boy. The victim’s marriage was fixed and she was avoiding Ravi for the last few days which prompted Ravi to attack her.”