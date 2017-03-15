Punjab result was reverse of what exit polls predicted: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today sought the inclusion of paper ballots in Delhi municipal corporation polls and suspected that faulty Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was the reason behind Aam Admi Party’s defeat in state assembly elections in Punjab.









He further said that it was not him or his party who claimed or predicted good performance by the Aam Admi Party in Punjab and said that exit polls showed that AAP would sweep the Punjab Legislative Assembly election.









He further stated that the outcome in Punjab Assembly elections was entirely different from these forecasts.

Kejriwal stated: “Many said there is anger against Akalis and the AAP is sweeping polls. Still, AAP got 25 per cent votes and SAD got 31 per cent, how is this possible?”

