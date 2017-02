Chandigarh: Thousands of voters today turned out to vote for the Punjab assembly elections despite the freezing and cold weather conditions.

Early reports indicated that five to 17 per cent voting was reported from constituencies in various districts. The overall poll percentage (till 10.30 am) was over 11 per cent.









People were seen in lines at maximum number of polling stations as voting began in all the 117 assembly constituencies.

Voting began at 8 a.m. and will continue till 5 p.m.